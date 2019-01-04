Authorities identify man, woman found dead inside Northampton home

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a home in Northampton on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the Village Hill Road home found Karina Nieves, 24, and Nelson Cardona, 26, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Although their official causes of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a preliminary investigation suggests Cardona likely shot Nieves, and then himself, the spokeswoman said.

The two had been in a long-term relationship, and had three children together, all of whom are safe and being cared for.

This incident is being jointly investigated by the Northampton Police Department and troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

