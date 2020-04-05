Authorities identify man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Concord, NH

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in Concord.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the skate house at White Park around 11:20 a.m. were alerted to a person with a gun at a nearby ball field, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said.

During a confrontation with officers and state police just after midnight, the suspect, identified as Dylan Stahley of Windsor, appeared to be armed and was shot, MacDonald said.

Stahley was hospitalized for gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening, according to MacDonald.

He remains in the hospital and will be charged with burglary, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm, MacDonald said.

The incident remains under investigation.

