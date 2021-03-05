Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fatal single vehicle crash in Belmont early Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Common Street and Dunbarton Road just before 3 a.m. pronounced the driver, identified Friday as Fabustino Soto, 44, of Hadley, who had become trapped inside of the vehicle, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement from Belmont Chief of Police James MacIsaac and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Soto was working for Chang Farms in Whatley at the time of the incident and was driving a 25-foot box truck delivering fresh produce when he lost control of his vehicle in Belmont, officials said.

Soto’s vehicle rolled over onto the driver’s side and landed on a snowbank on Common Street, according to officials.

An investigation is being conducted by local police, state police assigned to the DA’s office and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit with the Massachusetts State Police department, authorities said.

