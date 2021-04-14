Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Concord Road and French Street around 3:40 p.m. found a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had jumped the curb and struck a tree that then fell across the roadway, according to a release issued by police.

Two good Samaritans rushed to help the driver, later identified as 61-year-old William Collins of North Billerica, who was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Collins was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington where he was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is believed to be involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)