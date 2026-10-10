STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stoughton early Saturday morning that left one person dead, officials said.

The shooting occurred on Monk Street. The name of the person who was shot has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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