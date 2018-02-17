QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old child, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a call for medical assistance at her Quincy home on Thursday. The DA’s office said the baby was taken to a Boston hospital and remained there until passing away Saturday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the child’s death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

