Authorities investigating NH crash that killed 2, injured 3

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash in Littleton that left two people dead and three others seriously injured.

Littleton police officers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 18 about 3:59 a.m. Monday found a 1999 Audi A4 driven by Richard Maker, 23, of Littleton, and a 2004 Mitsubishi driven by Doresa Harrell, 60, of Georgia.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Mitsubishi was in the process of turning around in the roadway when it was struck by the Audi as it was heading southbound, according to state police.

Leavitt was pronounced dead at the scene and Harrell later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A male passenger in Harrell’s car and both passengers of Leavitt’s car — a 19-year-old and juvenile — were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

