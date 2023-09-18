FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man died following “an apparent medical event” at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday night, state police said.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson in a statement said EMTs responded to the 308/309 section of Gillette Stadium near midfield shortly before 11 p.m., during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Patriots game. The spokesperson said the man, 53, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to EMTs, the state police spokesperson said Foxboro police also responded to the incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said state police detectives were “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident.”

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office in a separate statement Monday identified the man who died as Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire and said the incident remained under investigation.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told 7NEWS Mooney was a self-employed construction worker and a father of two sons aged 19 and 26. Lisa Mooney said Dale was also a longtime Patriots season ticket holder.

While Dale had no known heart condition, Lisa said Dale’s father did have issues with his heart.

Witnesses said there was a fight in Dale’s section before he died, adding that they watched in horror as medics rushed in and tried to save Dale.

As authorities face a question of whether that fight led to Dale’s death, sources on Monday said state police detectives with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office were reviewing video and speaking to witnesses.

An autopsy is expected at a later date.

