HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Haverhill.

Officers responded to a call at a Thorndike Street residence around 5:15 a.m., which resulted in a Haverhill officer-involved shooting, according to state police.

The male suspect was transported to the hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)