Authorities searching for suspects in assault that left Franklin Pierce University student critically injured

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for suspects after a Franklin Pierce University student was beaten and left with critical injuries on Saturday.

Rindge police and New Hampshire state police are looking for a small blue SUV that that may be an older-model Toyota Rav4 or Honda CR-V and a light-colored Dodge pickup truck that appears to be a 2500 series that is set for a plow.

Both were captured on surveillance camera Saturday night.

Although the images released by state police didn’t capture the license plates, investigators believe the suspect and his friends may be local to the area, which may include Jaffrey, New Ipswich, Rindge, Winchendon, Mass., and surrounding towns.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire state police Sgt. Shawn Skahan at 603-223-8729 or Rindge police Det. Rachel Malynowski at 603-899-5009 ext. 15.

