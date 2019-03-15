Authorities to announce ‘significant development’ in probe of 5-alarm Worcester blaze that killed firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities are announcing a “significant development” in the investigation of a 5-alarm Worcester blaze that claimed the life of 36-year-old Christopher Roy in December, officials said.

Roy, of Shrewsbury, died in the line of duty Dec. 9 after becoming trapped on the second floor of a burning Lowell Street home.

Roy is survived by his mother, brother and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

