WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby was taken to a local hospital after falling out of a second-story window Wednesday morning in Westford.

At 11:01 a.m., police responded to a home on Colonial Drive for reports of a 7-month-old who fell out of a second-story window.

Officials say the baby was taken to a hospital via helicopter.

Westford police say the child was conscious and alert when the helicopter arrived.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox