WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby was taken to a local hospital after falling out of a second-story window Wednesday morning in Westford.

At 11:01 a.m., police responded to a home on Colonial Drive for reports of a 7-month-old who fell out of a second-story window.

Officials say the baby was taken to a hospital via helicopter.

Westford police say the child was conscious and alert when the helicopter arrived.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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