BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Monday announced a new tool that provides Massachusetts residents a way to digitally access their COVID-19 vaccine card and vaccination history.

The state is not requiring residents to show proof of vaccination to enter any venue, but the new “My Vax Records” tool will help residents who would like to access and produce a digital copy of their record.

The digital cards will contain similar vaccination information to a paper CDC card. They will also have a QR code that can be used to verify vaccination.

Residents can access the new tool at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov.

Users simply have to enter their name, date of birth, and mobile phone number or email associated with their vaccine record. After creating a four-digit PIN to generate a link, users can save the QR code to their phone’s wallet, screenshot the information and save it to their phone’s photos, or print out a copy for a paper record.

Pharmacies that administered the vaccine and many health care providers also are making the cards available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)