BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that more than 4 million people are now fully vaccinated in Massachusetts.

In the announcement, Baker said his administration has “focused our strategy on increasing targeted, community based vaccination efforts to reach even more people, and our goal remains ensuring that all who want #COVID19MA vaccine have access to one.”

The announcement came hours after Baker announced the VaxMillions giveaway, an effort to increase the vaccination rate in Massachusetts.

