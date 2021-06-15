BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced the “Massachusetts VaxMillions” giveaway for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated residents 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while fully vaccinated residents between 12 and 17 years of age may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

“We’re hopeful that this giveaway will give another reason and opportunity for people to choose to get vaccinated here in the Commonwealth over the next couple of months,” Baker said.

Eligible residents will be able to enter the drawing beginning on July 1, according to Baker, and drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning on July 26 and continuing through the week ending on Aug. 27.

“If you have been sitting on the sidelines and thinking about getting vaccinated but for whatever reason haven’t, here’s another reason for you to come forward to protect yourself, your friends, your coworkers, and your neighbors,” Baker said. “The vaccine is free and it now could be your ticket to winning $1 million.”

The Commonwealth currently leads all states in vaccinating residents with more than four million fully vaccinated people.

“With respect to this, if you’re not vaccinated you can’t play,” Baker reminded residents who have not yet gotten a shot.

“The best tool we have to drive down and out COVID once and for all is for more people to continue to get vaccinated here in Massachusetts,” Baker added.

Since the vaccine rollout, new cases have plummeted by 99 percent after peaking in January and hospitalizations are down 93 percent, Baker stated. The positivity rate has also dropped by 95 percent.

