Baker: Major announcement on Phase 2 of state’s reopening plan coming this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said key coronavirus data elements are continuing to move in the right direction before stating that he plans to make a major announcement this weekend on whether Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan can move forward as scheduled.

Since May 1, Massachusetts has seen a 77 percent drop in positive coronavirus test rates, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

In recent weeks, Baker has said that a “sustained downward trend” in positive test rates, hospitalization rates, ICU capacity, and fatalities, among other things, will be key to unlocking Phase 2 of the state’s path to a “new normal.”

As of Tuesday, two of six key coronavirus data elements were trending positive and none were trending negative, state statistics showed.

“These are the primary indicators of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities and it will continue to determine how and when we pursue measures associated with our reopening program,” Baker said. “As more things reopen, and as we get into summer, we must all remember how quickly we move forward will ultimately depend on how well we do our jobs in covering our faces, washing our hands and surfaces, and distancing from others.”

Baker noted that the federal government has awarded Massachusetts $374 million in funding to boost testing capacity but additional money is still needed to bolster contact tracing — two things that he said will be vitally important to keeping the state’s reopening plan on track.

“It’s important that we stay on top of testing to expand access and to monitor for outbreaks,” Baker said. “But to build a comprehensive tracing program that sustains our Commonwealth for the next several months, we will need additional resources.”

Baker signed an executive order on Monday allowing some businesses to bring employees back into the workplace to prepare for Phase 2.

In Phase 2, retail stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, childcare centers, and summer camps would be allowed to reopen.

In order fo Phase 2 to be unlocked on June 8 — exactly three weeks after Phase 1 was launched — public health data must still be trending positive.

“Our public health experts will monitor health data all week to determine when we can start Phase 2,” Baker said. “We plan to be here with you on Saturday to detail the results and when Phase 2 would start.”

