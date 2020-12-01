Baker: No plan for additional closures, restrictions as positive test rate slows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that the state is not planning to roll out any additional closures or restrictions at this time as the daily positive coronavirus test rate continues to show signs of slowing down.

“At this time, the Commonwealth is not planning any additional closures or restrictions,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “We do believe there are brighter days ahead.”

While the COVID-19 hospitalization rate has been increasing by about 2.5 percent each day, the average daily positivity rate has been dropping over the last 10 days, according to Baker.

With some companies nearing emergency approval for a coronavirus vaccine, Baker assured the public that there is “light the at end of the tunnel,” but he also urged people to “dig deeper,” continue to wear masks, and avoid large gatherings as Christmas and New Year’s draws near because there is evidence of coronavirus transmission in communities across the state.

Baker also told residents not to believe rumors about shut downs and to get information from mass.gov or media organizations.

On Monday, the state announced 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, a four percent daily positivity rate.

Baker noted that officials will continue to monitor daily health trends and that the public will get “clear notice” before any new mandates go into effect.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

