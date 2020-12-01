Baker: Houses of worship responsible for 36 COVID-19 clusters, hundreds of cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that houses of worship in Massachusetts have been linked to dozens of COVID-19 clusters and hundreds of new cases.

A team of epidemiologists who have been analyzing information on coronavirus clusters since October found that most new cases are linked to household spread and informal gatherings, but recent data shows at least 36 houses of worship have been tied to outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

“During this time especially, as we head into the holiday season of faith and hope, houses of worship play an enormously strong and important role in many communities,” Baker said. “But our data still found that there were too many clusters and cases that stem from houses of worship.”

The clusters have led to 316 confirmed cases and 150 close contacts, according to Baker. A total of 48 cities and towns have had at least one or more probable cases of COVID-19 associated with a place of worship cluster event.

Six of the 36 clusters were said to be discovered in the last month. In one of the clusters, contact tracers reported more than 200 positive cases impacting at least 90 businesses and organizations, Baker added.

“That’s obviously a big number but what’s even more concerning is those 200 individuals went off into their own daily routines where they were exposed to numerous contacts at different sites,” Baker said.

Baker noted that many houses of worship have moved their services online or outdoors and he urged others to do the same.

“This year should and will look and feel different due to COVID,” Baker said of houses of worship. “We can continue to ask all of our faith leaders and residents who practice to engage in safe protocols, policies, and procedures.”

Baker reminded all residents that masks and social distancing are required at all religious gatherings.

