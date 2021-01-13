Craft brewers will more easily be able to sever their contracts beer distributors if they feel their product is not being properly marketed, under a bill (S 2841) signed Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The governor also signed legislation (S 2979) holding higher education institutions in Massachusetts accountable to a new set of standards and requirements intended to prevent sexual assaults on college campuses.

Baker also signed the following bills on Tuesday:

H 4924 to promote the well-being of minor children living with guardians;

H 4921 promoting awareness of sewage pollution in public waters;

H 5230 relative to the board of directors of the Mass. Credit Union Share Insurance Corp.;

S 2828 modernizing the credit union laws;

The governor on Tuesday signed the following local bills:

S 2826 reorganization of the water, highway and park, and cemetery departments in Topsfield;

H 4645 authorizing Medford to use funds from a surrounding community agreement with Wynn MA;

H 4963 authorizing the town of Egremont to use a portion of French Park to construct a broadband headend;

H 5094 authorizing DCAMM to convey parcels of land in Westborough;

H 5237 amending the charter of the city of Everett;

H 4985 allowing Giggles and Grins LLC to connect into the Leominster water system;

H 5069 relative to civil service positions in Agawam public schools;

S 2910 relative to the Burncoat Pond Water District;

S 2914 providing retirement benefits to the widow of police captain Richard Basteri of Everett;

H 2645 property tax exemptions for rental properties in Lincoln deed restricted as affordable housing;

H 5068 authorizing Dedham to grant an additional license for the sale of wine and malt to be drunk on premises;

H 5200 sick leave bank for Karl Schneider of the Mass. Rehabilitation Commission.

