BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that he will deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address later this month.

Baker is slated to speak at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

During a hearing before lawmakers Tuesday, the governor defended his administration’s recent COVID-19 response, including his resistance to allowing schools to return to virtual learning amid a surge in cases.

Last month, Baker announced he won’t seek a third term as governor of the Bay State.

