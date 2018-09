BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing since Monday.

David M. Terry was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday driving a silver Toyota sedan with a Massachusetts license plate 8RG464, according to a post on the Belmont Police Department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-484-1212.

BPD needs help in locating missing person – please contact BPD 617-993-2501 with information. pic.twitter.com/f4Yaa0pK3Y — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) September 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)