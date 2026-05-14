SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A duck found in Salem is healthy and has been released back into the wild after an arrow was removed from its bill, according to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.

The duck, which locals have named Horace, is well-known in the area. A man who lives in Salem said he found Horace will an arrow through his bill and called Newhouse Wildlife Rescue to help him.

“I love that duck, and I can’t see people mistreat animals, I hate that, so I had to do something,” said Josh Dibacco, who found Horace with the arrow.

Wildlife rescuers were able to capture Horace using remote control boats, and remove the arrow.

“When we had first observed the duck it became clear that it potentially had a family there was definitely a mate involved,” said Steven Salowsky of Newhouse Wildlife Rescue. “So for somebody to go and take a crossbow and shoot at it, it’s beyond me.”

Salowsky said Horace’s wound was superficial and he was still able to eat and breathe. With the arrow now removed, Horace has been returned home to his natural habitat.

“We’ve already released it, we brought it back to the place because you don’t want to keep it in captivity longer than you have to once its nursed back to health,” Salowsky said. “The duck is now happily swimming back there.”

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has offered a reward for information on who shot the duck.

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