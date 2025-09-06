BOSTON (WHDH) - Berklee College of Music is teaming up with the Boston Public Health Commission to help those in recovery with a program offering free music sessions to people struggling with addiction.

Health experts say music therapy can help people manage triggers and motivate people who are struggling with addiction.

“Music is the one universal thing that impacts, connects, and actually has been shown through research to touch every part of our brain,” said Berklee Music Therapy Chair Dr. Joy Allen. “That same concept where music has always been part of our life we can actually develop interventions to target those particular areas.”

The program is capped at 150 students.

One of those students, Sarah Rodriguez said she finds has been enjoying the fulfilling work.

“We bring back the normalcy, we bring back the humanity, and we remind them of who they are deep down and they start smiling, they start laughing,” she said.

The therapy sessions include singing, dancing, and playing instruments.

