Berkshire County man convicted of child rape

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of raping a 5-year-old girl faces life in prison when he’s sentenced later this month.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Stephen Hyland, of Otis, is being held pending a sentencing hearing following his conviction this week on multiple charges including forcible child rape.

Hyland was convicted of assaulting the girl in the area of the Otis Reservoir in the summer of 2011 when she and Hyland were alone.

Authorities say after assaulting the girl, Hyland exposed himself to the girl and asked her to touch him, which she refused to do. Hyland then told the girl not to tell anyone.

The girl came forward in August 2016.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Hyland had been accused of several previous instances of sexual contact with girls.

