STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents don’t have to look far if they’re searching for the most magical place to visit during Christmastime.

Country Living, a lifestyle and home magazine, named Stockbridge the best Christmas town in the United States.

The town earned the top spot because of its annual recreation of the 1967 Norman Rockwell painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas).”

Essex, Connecticut came in fifth overall with its North Pole Express train rides.

Other communities that placed among the top 20 include Cape Cod, Mass. (11), Manchester, Vermont (12), Newport, Rhode Island (15), and Nantucket, Mass. (18).

