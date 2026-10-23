BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - With Halloween right around the corner, a local favorite experience is scaring up some fun in Beverly! Halloween on the Hill has transformed the city’s historic Long Hill Estate into a Halloween wonderland.

Organizers overhauled every corner of the property to offer visitors magical, spooky fun for the whole family. More than 2,000 glowing jack-o-lanters decorate the path, along with creative pumpkin art and tasty treats available throughout the immersive experience.

“Everyone likes to talk and think things through, so everyone who works on this event gets to add some of their thoughts to it and ideas, and that’s what’s really exciting, and then we really feel proud to bring this to the community,” said Pilar Garro, the property director.

With thousands of visitors swooping into the North Shore to soak up the Halloween spirit, organizers say Beverly can make a great alternative to Salem for seasonal vibes without the crowds. They say they’re thrilled to see visitors come back year after year.

“It’s really just an amazing event, it’s great to see that a lot of the families that come here come every single year, and so it’s fun that it’s become their sort of family holiday event to do around halloween,” Garro said.

“It’s just the vibe, especially living in this area, living so close to Salem, and it just feels like everybody’s so excited to be here and there’s no shortage of things to do,” said Ariana Mason, a visitor.

Halloween on the Hill is open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m., but will be closed on Halloween night due to all of the traffic expected in the area.

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