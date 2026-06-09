BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - School leaders in Beverly are addressing an incident of antisemitism at that town’s middle school.

Grafitti referencing Hitler was written in the eighth grade bathroom.

The superintendent said students in the eighth grade are currently reading a book about the holocaust.

Police were notified about the grafitti.

In an email to the school community, Beverly’s superintendent wrote:

“Racist, sexist, anitsemitic or otherwise destructive words and symbols of hate divide our school and community…These actions are not consistent with our core values and have no place in our school or community.”

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