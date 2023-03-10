President Joe Biden unveiled his massive 2024 budget proposal on Thursday, which includes funding to replace the bridges to Cape Cod.

The president is allocating $350 million to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, which were built in the 1930s.

Biden has also committed to giving $600 million in total to complete the project.

Officials say the new bridges will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates.

Out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved most popular with the public, MassDOT says. However, there will be some upgrades to improve efficiency and cost.

