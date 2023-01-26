Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates.

The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement.

Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved most popular with the public. However, MassDOT said there will be some upgrades to improve efficiency and cost.

Earlier this month, the federal government denied the state’s funding request to replace the bridges. MassDOT applied for a $1.8 billion grant, which would have funded about half the total cost of the project.

Massachusetts transportation officials said they were disappointed by the decision, but won’t stop fighting for funding.

