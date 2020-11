While many presidents have brought dogs to Washington, D.C., President-elect Joe Biden have the first rescue animal in the White House.

The Bidens fostered and then adopted Major, a German Shepherd, through the Delaware Humane Association two years ago.

Major will be joined by the Bidens’ other German Shepherd, Champ, who they got in 2008.

