WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Big E is back in Springfield, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to experience all six of New England’s states in one place.

Along with live music and the agricultural competition, there will be a new version of the Big E’s circus spectacular – with no exotic animals.

The state passed legislation earlier this summer banning the use of those animals in exhibitions.

The Big E also means big food: the fair is debuting more than 75 new menu items this year.

There will be something for everyone, with more than 40 vendors selling gluten free options, and 10 others with vegan items.

The Big E runs from Friday through September 29.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)