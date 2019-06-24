Biker crash suspect had past drunk driving stops

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was arrested on drunken driving charges last month and in 2013.

Connecticut court records show Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was stopped by police in East Windsor, Connecticut, on May 11. Details of the arrest were not immediately available. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer in that case.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles records show Zhukovskyy was arrested for drunken driving in 2013 in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The Westfield News reported he was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He faces seven counts of negligent homicide in connection with Friday’s crash in New Hampshire. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer in that case.

Court officers have uncuffed Zhukovskyy so he can sign papers to go to #NH where he will face 7 counts of negligent homicide #7news pic.twitter.com/YZ5HmPtoFX — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) June 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)