BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billera police hosted a surprise Make-A-Wish reveal celebration for 5-year-old Park Wolfe, who thought he was getting a tour of the station but found out his wish to be a zookeeper for the day at the San Diego Zoo will soon be granted.

Parker, who has an endocrine disorder, will travel to California next month thanks to Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

Parker loves animals and a favorite memory of his is visiting a zoo in Ohio after he received surgery in the state. Through his wish, Parker wanted to experience a zoo he’s never been to before, and his trip to the San Diego Zoo will provide that and more! He will be a zookeeper for the day, learning up-close about animals there and touring the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Parker will also visit a nearby animal sanctuary with his family.

Parker’s wish is one of the 130 wishes that Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is working to grant this summer.

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