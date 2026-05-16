BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with a slash wound to the neck following a dispute with another man at the Nubian Square MBTA Station on Friday night.

A transit police officer at the station was approached by the victim around 8 p.m. and learned he and another man had engaged in a verbal dispute before he was slashed in the neck with an unknown instrument, according to transit police.

The officers provided immediate emergency aid until EMS responded and took the man to the hospital to be treated for a serious neck wound.

No additional information was immediately available.

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