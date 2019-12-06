Bird researchers catch cardinal with rare abnormality

(WHDH) — Bird researchers in Texas recently caught a cardinal with a rare abnormality that causes it to have female plumage on one side of its body and male on the other.

The northern cardinal was caught and banded by members of the Inland Bird Banding Association, according to a Facebook post.

The particular bird that was caught has bilateral gynandromorphism, the IBBA said.

Such birds have both an ovary and a testis.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)