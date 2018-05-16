NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police warned residents to avoid a section of Centre Street Tuesday night after a black bear was spotted in a tree.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, Newton police said the black bear was seen in a tree in the area of 1320 Centre St. Residents were urged to “use caution and avoid the area.”

The adult black bear had been in the tree all day and they believed it arrived in the area by walking across the train tracks nearby, police said.

The environmental police advised Newton police to monitor the bear overnight, saying that they would come get it down if it remained in the tree. As of Wednesday morning, it appeared that the bear had left. It is unclear where the animal is now.

