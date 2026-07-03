AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear charged at a family in Avon just feet from their home.

Mark Georges said it happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday, while he and his stepfather were outside.

“We were outside in the backyard me and my father and he was watering the grass, and that’s when we heard like footsteps almost, and that’s when we looked up and saw the bear coming towards him,” Georges said.

Minutes later, there was another sighting just down South Street.

Police say there have also been multiple bear sightings across Avon and Randolph in recent days, including near Demarco Park and D.W. Field Park.

Animal control is urging residents to secure trash, keep pets inside, and avoid approaching the bear if you see it.

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