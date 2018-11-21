Black bear spotted roaming through Billerica neighborhood

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning Billerica residents to be on alert after a black bear was spotted roaming through the town Wednesday morning.

The bear was seen on Pequot Street near Rexhame Street, according to Billerica Animal Control.

Residents are urged to be vigilant with chickens and small animals.

Bird feeders should be taken in and trash cans must be secured, officials advised.

Multiple bear sightings were reported in the town in October.

Black Bear sighting on Pequot St by Rexhame St in Billerica. Be vigilant with your chickens and small animals. Please take in any bird feeders and secure trash. — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) November 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)