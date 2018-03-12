Blizzard warning issued as third March nor’easter approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is bracing for its third nor’easter in two weeks. The storm system will work up the eastern seaboard Monday night, bringing along heavy snow.
In addition to heavy snow, areas along the South Shore, the North Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands could see blizzard conditions. A blizzard warning has been posted for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Plymouth and Western Plymouth counties.
A winter storm warning is in effect throughout Southern New England, including Massachusetts, from Monday to Tuesday night.
Boston to Springfield could see 8 to 14 inches of snow, while parts of Southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 16 inches. Western Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to 5 to 8 inches of snow.
This storm will impact travel beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting into the night. Travel conditions from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday will be poor.
Strong winds will pack a punch. A high wind watch is in effect. The storm is expected to bring wind gusts of at least 60 mph on Cape Cod. Coastal communities could see gusts hit 50 mph. Points inland will see 25-35 mph winds. A high wind warning is in effect for Nantucket.
Coastal flooding is of low concern with this round of winter weather. High tide will be significantly lower Tuesday morning in comparison with the storm on March 2.
Cape Cod is under a coastal flood warning from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Moderate flooding is possible. The North Shore and South Shore is under a coastal flood advisory, where minor flooding is possible.
