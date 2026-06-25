FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The atmosphere has been electric around Boston Stadium, but Friday’s match should feel different when two global superstars take the pitch.

Norway’s Erling Haaland will go head-to-head with France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Both stars have four goals each through their first two group stage matches and are regarded as two of the best players in the world.

Mbappe is also right on the tail of Lionel Messi, chasing the all-time World Cup goals record.

But even with milestones on the line, so is first place in the group.

Norway and France both enter the match undefeated, tied at six points each at the top of group one.

The blockbuster showdown will decide their fate in the round of 32.

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