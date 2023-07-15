MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center in Milton unveiled a new hall Friday dedicated to longtime local meteorologist Mish Michaels, who passed away last year and left a legacy of encouraging women to seek out opportunities in science.

The Mish Michaels Hall for Scientific Discovery features some vintage meteorological equipment and pays tribute to her long career and her support of the observatory. When she passed away in March 2022 at the age of 53, her colleagues remembered her for her passion for weather and for being a proponent of getting young women interested in science.

“We started a program called Women in Natural Science and she actually taught it and directed it,” said Blue Hills Observatory Director Charles Orloff. “Let’s put it this way, this is just not boys that like science. She made sure girls would too.”

The observatory and science center is registered as a national historic landmark is home to the oldest consecutive weather record in North America.

