BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Line service resumed Friday evening after the MBTA was forced to replace Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Orient Heights with shuttle buses after a train became disabled near Suffolk Downs, the transportation organization said in a statement.

An eyewitness previously told 7NEWS that a large metal sheet had fallen onto the station.

Service was restored at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to the MBTA.

The MBTA did not state the exact reason for the disabled train.

