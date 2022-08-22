BOSTON (WHDH) - Bluebikes, the Boston metro area’s bike share service, smashed previous usage records as the Orange Line shut down.

Boston city officials reported just over 36,000 trips this weekend, with both days beating the previously set record of 18,303 in September 2021.

The city has also offered free passes during the shutdown– a perk used by 11,743 riders as of 9 a.m. Monday.

With the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line shut down for a month, riders must rely on bikes, as well as shuttle buses, the Commuter Rail, ride share services and cars to get to their destinations.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)