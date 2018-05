MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters quickly responded after a boat caught fire in Manchester-by-the-Sea Friday.

The boat was on the boat ramp when it went up in flames. Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen filling the air.

No one was injured.

