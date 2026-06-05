WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire broke out at the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop Friday morning.

12 boats at the club on Orlando Avenue were destroyed in the blaze, which shot flames into the sky.

Officials said it was a difficult response as the fire spread quickly due to gasoline on the water from the boats.

Firefighters needed to use foam to put it out.

Two boats also broke free, adding to the challenge.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)