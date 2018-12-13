Bobcat that attacked 3 had rabies

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities say a bobcat that bit three people in Hartford this week had rabies.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says two women were attacked by a bobcat on Wednesday. State game wardens shot the animal.

The department says a man who saw media coverage of the attacks said he stopped to take a photo of a bobcat in the same area the day before and the animal entered his car and bit him.

The animal was transported to a state lab where it tested positive for rabies.

All three people are being treated for exposure to the virus.

Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says bobcats rarely contract rabies due to their solidary behavior and their low densities across the landscape.

