ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police have released body camera video they say shows an officer nabbing a teen who brought a loaded gun to a local Walmart.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun noticed a 17-year-old fleeing the store, and during the chase, a loaded firearm allegedly fell out of his waistband, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, and resisting arrest.

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