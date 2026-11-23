BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was found on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Boston Police officers, crews from the Boston Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), responded to the area of Thompson Island in Boston Harbor for a report of a body found near the island. When crews arrived, they located the body, and recovery efforts are currently underway.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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