BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Burlington are being asked to boil their water before drinking it after E. Coli was detected, officials said.

The mandatory boil water order was issued by town officials after contaminated water was found in three of 11 water sample sites on Wednesday.

The bacteria can make people sick and is especially concerning for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Residents should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before use to kill any bacteria or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.

The E. Coli bacteria has been detected in the Town of Burlington”s drinking water system. As a result, the MassDEP has issued a boil water order until further notice. Do not drink the Town water without boiling it first. For additional information go to the Town”s website. — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) June 18, 2021

As a precaution, all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after June 16.

For more information, contact Russ Makiej at 781-270-1648 or rmakiej@burlington.org.

