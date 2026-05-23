BOSTON (WHDH) - Held once every 10 years, the Boston 2026 World Expo, sponsored by the United States Postal Service hosted international stamp collectors, dealers, auction houses, post offices, and related societies and clubs from all over the world this weekend.

At the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, stamp collectors were able to view tens of millions of dollars worth of items on display, for sale, and for auction, from rarities to current issues from world-class stamp collections and dozens of post offices, including Greenland, Ireland, Spain, India, and Ukraine.

Learn more: https://web.cvent.com/event/bbbdc1d9-e50e-44dd-8bef-eb36c9d1251f/summary

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